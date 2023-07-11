The best Amazon Prime Day camping deals under $50 – from brands you can trust
If you're looking for a great deal on camping gear for Amazon Prime Day, you're in the right place. I've hand-picked a selection of the best offers under $50 that'll help you upgrade your setup without breaking the bank.
Everything in this list is from a brand we know and trust, and many of these are products we've tested right here at Advnture, so you know you can depend on them when you're out in the wild.
Kelty Galactic Down Blanket:
$99.95 $46.44 at Amazon
Save $53.51 We tested this blanket in April last year, and loved how snug and long it is. No more cold toes! It's less than half price for Prime Day, which means you'll get a warm and cozy feeling inside as well.
Coleman 360° Sound and Light Lantern:
$64.99 $34.98 at Amazon
Save $30.01 When we tested this camping lantern, we loved how easy it was to set up and use, with great illumination from all angles. It doesn't have a red light setting, which is a shame, but we appreciate the ability to hang it, or use it freestanding - plus the built-in speaker.
Yeti Rambler 46oz Bottle:
$55 $38.50 at Amazon
Save $16.50 This is Yeti's biggest Rambler bottle, and is just begging to be filled with icy lemonade or hot coffee for you next trip. The chug cap makes it extra easy to drink from, which is great when you need to slake a serious thirst.
Yeti Rambler 30oz Travel Mug:
$42 $29.40 at Amazon
Save $12.60 Some travel mugs are pretty disappointing when it comes to insulation, but not this Yeti Rambler. The lid actually keeps your coffee good and hot for a long period, which is a refreshing change, and it's good value at just under $30 for Prime Day.
Rumpl Everywhere Towel:
$50 $37.50 at Amazon
Save $12.50 Rumpl makes some of our all-time favorite camping blankets, and it does some great camping towels too. Sure, you could use a cheap microfiber towel instead, but this one is way more absorbent, and will dry faster once you're done too.
Yeti Rambler 26ox Straw Cup:
$35 $24.50 at Amazon
Save $10.50 I have one of these cups myself, and it's perfect for keeping your drink icy cold outdoors in the summer. The straw fits neatly through the lid, so there's as much insulation as possible to keep your beverage chilled. Just imagine it full of iced tea...
Stojo Collapsible Bowl:
$24.95 $19.96 at Amazon
Save $4.99 I've owned a pair of Stojo's collapsible mugs for ages, and they're brilliant, pressing down flat when not in use. This bowl works the same way, saving precious space in your backpack and popping out when it's time to eat.
