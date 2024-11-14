11 reasons why trail running is better than road running

Like many people, I started out as a road runner and completed 5k races, 10ks and half marathons, but then I discovered the joys of trail running and I've never looked back. In fact, I avoid road running whenever I can and always take the option of a trail run. Here are 11 reasons why I think trail running is better than road running.

1. My joints and muscles like me a lot more

A lot of road running – especially on tarmac – is a repetitive motion that utilizes the same muscles over and over. This means I end up with too many aches and pains in joints, muscles and ligaments. Even when I follow the hacks for avoiding running injuries, my body doesn't cope well with little variance in terrain and cadence. This is especially true as I have got older and hit the menopause.

I know that the repetitive action of road running does suit some people but after years of pounding the streets, I discovered that trail running is much more forgiving on my body. Switching to the trails helped to spread the load of the running motion and I find I use more muscles due to the variance of types of terrain, running up and down less uniform slopes and because I often incorporate uphill hiking in my trail runs.

There is a greater potential for injuries due to falls when trail running, but overall I have much fewer aches and pains.

2. Nature is great for the mind

Trail running takes me into the countryside, through forests, up hills, over mountains, via glens and valleys and beside rivers, lakes and the sea. There is plenty of evidence to show that spending time in natural surroundings brings a boost to mental health and I can vouch for this.

Running always makes me feel happier but running on trails brings greater effects. I enjoy the views, the chance to see wildlife and the peaceful environment.

3. There’s so much to explore on the trails

As a road runner, I tended to stick to the same routes. Of course, I could have explored new streets and visited new towns and cities to run but I find the call of the wild much greater. I really enjoy getting off the beaten track, finding new trails, running different hills and visiting new places as a trail runner.

I have no doubt that keen road runners will tell me that they enjoy exploring new places on tarmac routes but I believe there is a lot more to see and explore in the countryside.

4. I love the freedom

The streets always seem hemmed in. Even in quiet towns and villages, road running takes you alongside houses, shops and offices.

When trail running, there is usually much more space and it’s the natural world that you pass by and through. The trails take you in many different directions and beneath an open sky, rather than a built-up urban skyline.

5. I don’t mind the weather…

In fact, as a trail runner, I find joy in running in all types of weather. I love a sunny run on country trails but equally I enjoy the challenge of running in the wind and rain. If it’s particularly wet, I am likely to head to woodlands for shelter and, when it’s windy, I try to pick a location that is not too open.

As a road runner, I found that running in inclement weather was a chore and I tended not to bother. I never enjoyed running on rain-soaked pavements. I can’t explain why it feels better running on trails in poor weather, but for some reason it makes me feel alive.

6. It’s more fun with friends

As a road runner, I was more of a solo runner. I did enjoy some social road runs but there are more manmade obstacles to negotiate when running streets, including traffic, crossing roads, kerbs, lampposts and pedestrians. I found it quite stressful running with other people when I needed to be aware of my urban environment.

As a trail runner, it seems so much easier to run with other people. There is more space and fewer distractions when chatting. I also prefer the adventure of running on new trails with my friends and I find that conversations flow much more easily.

7. It’s less about the time and pace

As a road runner, I would be constantly looking at my running pace and checking my time for different distances. It was easy to compare my times for 5k, 10k etc because of the more regular terrain and environment.

When I am running on trails, I am much more likely to switch off from my sports watch. I rarely check my pace because it varies so much on off-road routes and I don’t worry about how long each run takes me. I always feel far less stressed by a trail run, compared to a road run.

8. Trail running has taken me to many more places

When I was a road runner, I ran many miles starting from my home. I also ran the streets close to my old office in the city. As a trail runner, I have found my horizons have broadened hugely. I have run trails through country parks, myriad paths in woodland, routes on hills, trails over mountain passes and summits and in a huge variety of locations in my home county of Scotland, as well as abroad.

There will be road runners who explore many different neighbourhoods locally and when they travel but, for me, it’s the trail that beckons me to run in new places.

9. Trail races are all very different

Running a 5k race, a 10k or marathon on the road is much more "samey" than doing a similar event on trails. Yes, there are road running races in multiple different places but they are all on tarmac.

No trail running race will be the same, even if it's in a similar location. This is because trails are ever changing due to the seasons and weather conditions, as well as the scenery and light. I have found there are many more types of off-road events compared to road race, too. Trail races range from parkruns to short hill races to multi-day mountain races and more.

10. I love my trail running shoes

This might sound like a bit of an odd reason for preferring trail running to road running but I think the footwear is a lot more interesting.

To start with, there are many more choices of soles because there are different traction requirements, from hard-packed tracks to muddy paths to rocky mountain paths. I have multiple trail running shoes for different terrains.

I also prefer the look of trail running shoes. They are less likely to be white – this is my least favourite color for running footwear – and I like my array of trail running shoes in pink, blue, maroon, red, orange etc. The uppers of trail running footwear are more interesting, too, with protective features for running on rough ground and through vegetation. Some of my favourite trail shoes have more innovative details, such as BOA fastenings and ankle covers.

11. There is a huge joy in trail running at night

It is certainly easier to go running on darker mornings and nights in winter on the road. One major advantage is street lighting. Many people also feel safer running in the dark in urban areas.

However, one of my greatest joys is to go for a trail run at night. Running by headlamp is like being in your own wonder world. I see new sights and hear amazing noises of nature. The light of my headlamp makes even my more frequented trails seem different and exciting.

I know there will be people who do not enjoy running trails at night because they worry about safety but I make sure I am in locations I know well, or I run with a friend. I always carry the right running kit, too, in case of an accident. There is a joy that comes with night running on trails that I feel at no other time.