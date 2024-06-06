The best Amazon Prime Day running shoe deals 2024: what to expect and today's biggest savings
You're in the right place to find the best sales on road and trail running shoes this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new pair of running shoes, and we'll be hand-picking all the best deals from big brands including Hoka, Saucony, Nike and On to save you time, effort, and money.
This is our third year covering Amazon Prime Day at Advnture, so we know what a good deal looks like, and you can trust us to find you the very best offers while steering you away from any deals that aren't as good as they first appear.
Amazon hasn't yet announced the exact date for Prime Day 2024, but the company has revealed in a press release that it will be taking place in July. The event usually happens early in the month, spread over a Monday and Tuesday, so July 9-10 are possible dates. We'll keep you updated as soon as the exact date is confirmed.
To grab the best deals on Prime Day, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month in the US, or £8.99 per month in the UK, with a free trial available if you haven't signed up before.
Today's sales
If you can't wait until Amazon Prime Day, or you have something specific in mind, all the big shoe brands have their own sales running right now, plus outlet deals on last season's styles. We've rounded them up for you right here:
More running shoe deals
We've found the best prices on our top-rated road and trail running shoes. These offers are updated daily, and we'll be adding more shoes as Prime Day Approaches, so bookmark this page and come back again soon to see what's new
FAQ
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, when Amazon gives Prime members special discounts on thousands of products. Some deals run for the full 48 hours, while others are Lightning Deals that only last for a brief time.
How long does Amazon Prime Day last?
Amazon Prime Day lasts 48 hours, usually starting at 3am EDT on the first day in the US, and 12am BST in the UK.
