The best Amazon Prime Day running shoe deals 2024: what to expect and today's biggest savings

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new pair of running shoes, and we'll be hand-picking all the best deals from big brands including Hoka, Saucony, Nike and On to save you time, effort, and money.

This is our third year covering Amazon Prime Day at Advnture, so we know what a good deal looks like, and you can trust us to find you the very best offers while steering you away from any deals that aren't as good as they first appear.

Amazon hasn't yet announced the exact date for Prime Day 2024, but the company has revealed in a press release that it will be taking place in July. The event usually happens early in the month, spread over a Monday and Tuesday, so July 9-10 are possible dates. We'll keep you updated as soon as the exact date is confirmed.

To grab the best deals on Prime Day, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month in the US, or £8.99 per month in the UK, with a free trial available if you haven't signed up before.

Today's sales

If you can't wait until Amazon Prime Day, or you have something specific in mind, all the big shoe brands have their own sales running right now, plus outlet deals on last season's styles. We've rounded them up for you right here:

US deals

Adidas: up to 50% off shoes until July 13

Asics: outlet deals for men, women, and kids

Dick's Sporting Goods: running shoe flash sale

Nike: save up to 40% off last season's styles

On: 30% off last season's styles for members

Reebok: deals from under $30 in the outlet

REI: up to 70% off big brands

Saucony: over $70 off selected shoes

UK deals

Adidas: running shoe deals from half price

Asics: outlet deals from under £30

Hoka: 30% off selected shoes and clothing

Nike: save up to 29% off road shoes and spikes

Reebok: up to 40% off men's and women's shoes

Saucony: huge savings on last season's styles

SportsShoes.com: get 30-80% off big brands

More running shoe deals

We've found the best prices on our top-rated road and trail running shoes. These offers are updated daily, and we'll be adding more shoes as Prime Day Approaches, so bookmark this page and come back again soon to see what's new

Road running shoes

Trail running shoes

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event, when Amazon gives Prime members special discounts on thousands of products. Some deals run for the full 48 hours, while others are Lightning Deals that only last for a brief time.