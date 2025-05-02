The brilliant Saucony Peregrine 13 trail shoes can handle just about anything you throw at them – they're now a giant 50% off at Amazon
We don't know how anyone is making money on this deal, but you can grab these perennially popular shoes for under $70 right now
Just days after we spotted the awesome Saucony Endorphin Edge trail shoes for 65% off, we've found you another great deal on trail running shoes from the Michigan-based brand.
Right now, you can scoop up the popular Saucony Peregrine 13 trail running shoes for as little as $69.95 at Amazon. That's a massive savings of 50% off the regular asking price for these terrific trail shoes, which can handle just about anything you throw at them.
A well-cushioned midsole and protective rock plate mean you can run (or hike) further without facing foot fatigue, while excellent traction means you can stay on your feet through snow, ice and mud. When you get home, dried mud simply shakes out of the deep lugs and if you're still wearing the 12s, these shoes were generally viewed as an upgrade over the previous iteration.
The exact discount you'll receive depends on sizing, but the percentage off most sizes seems to be at least 36%, which means most of you won't pay more than $90 for these excellent shoes, which typically retail for $140.
This deal applies to men's sizing in the Wood/Fossil colorway and women's sizing in Spring/Canopy colorway, but you will find smaller discounts on other colorways if you're picky.
If you're outside of the US, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on the Saucony Peregrine 13 trail running shoes near you.
Saucony Peregrine 13 trail running shoes: $140 $69.95 at Amazon
Save $70 With an ultralightweight feel, the Peregrine 13 delivers more speed for an incredible trail outing. PWRTRAC rubber outsole and rock guard ensure maximum traction and grip on rugged terrain.
This deal also applies to women's sizing.
Runners reports a natural feeling ride in these shoes, which balance a lockdown fit with zero heel slippage with an airy and comfortable upper.
If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best deals on the Saucony Peregrine 13 trail running shoes where you are:
