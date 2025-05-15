The lightweight Saucony Peregrine 12 trail running shoes "prove the best can get better" – they're now a huge 42% off at Amazon

Tackle technical trails with gusto for less than $85 right now

When we took the Saucony Peregrine 12 trail running shoes to the trails three years ago, we really weren't convinced that anything could be better than their predecessor. We were wrong.

These nimble, lightweight shoes help you tackle technical trails with gusto, and they're on sale. Right now, you can pick up the Saucony Peregrine 12 trail running shoes for just $69.73 at Amazon. That's a huge 42% off the regular list price for women's sizing in these excellent shoes, while in men's sizing you can find them for as little as $81.96.

This deal comes not long after we spotted an awesome 50% off the Saucony Peregrine 13, so why would you bother with the 12? Where do we even start?

For this version of the Peregrine, the designers shaved several grams off the weight of the shoe, making a trail hoof already designed for speed even niftier. The size of the lugs was reduced slightly (by 1mm), and the PwrTrac outsole was redesigned with a densely concentrated tread and smartly placed chevrons providing traction and braking control where it’s needed

The minimalist 4mm heel-to-toe drop remains, which facilitates a low center of gravity and good balance on technical trails. There is also a new sockliner, which entirely envelopes your foot, prevents the ingress of grit and adds to the comfort levels.

"They are currently my reach-for trail running shoes, and the featherweight and well-ventilated design of the main shoe make them absolutely ideal for summer running," says Advnture writer and trail runner Pat Kinsella.

The exact discount you receive depends on whether you're shopping for men's or women's sizing, and which size you need, but all sizes and colorways are subject to a hefty discount.

If you're outside of the US, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on the Saucony Peregrine 12 trail running shoes near you.

Saucony has used some recycled material in the construction of the lightweight, minimalist upper (available in three super bright colors for men and three more for women), although they don’t specify how much

