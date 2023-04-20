Get ready for spring with the best deals from Patagonia's Web Specials

Patagonia's Web Specials run year-round, and now that spring is finally here, it's the perfect time to pick up some new hiking kit. There are huge savings on hiking shorts, tops, pants and other gear for the warmer weather, and we've collected together a selection of today's best deals for you right here.

Whether you need to replace something that's worn out (how's the lining in your shorts looking?) or want to invest in something extra, we've got you covered.

If you'd rather browse everything available, you can check out the Web Specials for yourself (opens in new tab). Otherwise, scroll down for our top recommendations.

Men's Patagonia deals

Men's Baggies Shorts: $65 $31.99 at Patagonia

Save $33.01 These 5in shorts are made for hiking and watersports, made from quick-drying nylon with a DWR coating, a drain-and-dry mesh liner, and a handy pocket with a snap fastening for keys and other essentials.

Men's All Wear Hemp Shorts: $59 $28.99 at Patagonia

Save $30.01 These 8in shorts will keep you cool and comfortable in warm weather thanks to a blend of lightweight cotton and hemp fibers. With a classic chino style. they'll work for easy hikes and around town.

Men's P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee: $45 $21.99 at Patagonia

Save $23.01 There's over 50% off this classic Patagonia tee right now, and at the time of writing almost all sizes are still in stock. It's made from 100% recycled material, including fabric remnants and plastic bottles, and is Fair Trade Certified sewn.

Men's Uprisal Hoody: $79 $38.99

Save $40.01 Stay warm in the evening with this smart hoodie, made from 100% recycled material. It's half price right now, and most sizes are still in stock.

Women's Patagonia deals

Women's Baggies Shorts: $59 $28.99 at Patagonia

Save $30.01 These breezy 5in shorts are half price, and great for hiking and watersports as the weather warms up. They're made from recycled nylon with a DWR coating, so they'll be great for activities like stand up paddleboarding and kayaking.

Women's Fleetwith Romper: $119 $58.99 at Patagonia

Save $60.01 This soft, stretchy all-in-one is super comfortable with a drawcord waist for the perfect fit, and practical drop-in pockets. It's now sold out in some sizes, so move fast if you want to grab one ready for spring.

Women's Pack Out Tights: $89 $43.99 at Patagonia

Save $45.01 These comfy tights are a great option for warm weather hikes. They're made from a stretchy, flexible fabric that won't turn transparent when stretched, and have a handy drop-in pocket for your phone. They're less than half price right now.