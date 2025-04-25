Bounce around the trails this spring with 45% off these flexible women's hiking boots from Keen

Plod through the trails in these waterproof boots from Keen

With the spring hiking season finally here, now is the time to lace up your boots and hit the trails.

After a long winter of muddy trails and wet weather, even the best hiking boots might be looking a little tired and in need of replacement. If yours have passed their best, and you're in the market for new hiking boots, check out this sleek pair from Keen.

You can now get your hands on the Terradora Flex mid hiking boots for only $87.73 at REI - 45% off in time for spring.

This springy pair features a performance mesh upper with Keen Dry waterproof/breathable membranes to keep your feet from getting wet while you hike. They're further protected by a PFAS-free durable water repellent (DWR) finish, which helps raindrops to bead up and fall off your boots rather than seeping inside.

Once you're out on the trails, the air-injected Luftcell PU midsoles aim to cushion your feet and provide ample support over uneven terrain. The Terradora Flex boots also feature removable polyurethane (PU) insoles to comfort the arches of your feet.

These flexible boots are well suited to the unpredictable underfoot conditions of spring hiking thanks to their grippy 4mm multidirectional lugs.

