What do you need in a first aid kit for your outdoor adventures?

It's a good idea ot take a small first aid kit with you when hiking, backpacking or camping, but what should it contain?

If you plan to spend time hiking or camping, it’s a good idea to take a first aid kit with you as part of your essential packing list. You never know when you, or someone you are with, will suffer an accident or feel unwell and having a simple first aid kit can help to ease a range of discomforts.

It is worth noting, here, that it’s unlikely you will be able to deal with major incident when, for example, a call to emergency services or a trip to hospital are the only course of actions. But for many minor issues, such as cuts, stings, abrasions, sprains and feeling generally unwell, a small first aid kit will come in handy.

You can buy small first aid kits ready made, which will cover most of the bases, but you may decide to supplement it with some extras specifically for tackling the sort of minor injuries that happen outdoors. Alternatively, you might find it's more affordable to put your own personal kit together from scratch.

A few important items for first aid may save a hike or camping trip from disaster and misery (Image credit: Getty Images)

What to pack in a first aid kit for hiking

This is the sort of first aid kit that you can fit into a hiking backpack. It might include:

Hand sanitiser

Waterproof Band-Aids

Blister bandages

Medical tape for blisters and cuts, such as micropore tape or zinc oxide tape

Antiseptic cream or alcohol wipes for cleaning grazes and cuts

Butterfly closure strips

Sterile dressing or gauze – for larger wounds

Eyepad wound dressing

Open woven bandage

Triangular bandage

Ibuprofen and paracetamol tablets

Antihistamine tablets

Thermometer strip

Midge and/or insect repellent

Bite relief cream or spray

Small roll of duct tape

Tweezers

Tick remover

Small pair of scissors

Safety pins

Emergency foil blanket and/or group shelter.

What to pack in a first aid kit for camping

Many of the items will be the same for a camping first aid kit as a hiking first aid kit. However, if you are planing on a camping trip that allows you to take more items with you, such as a campsite camping holiday, then you may want to think about adding these further items:

For multi-day expeditions, add some extras to your first aid kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surgical gloves to keep hands clean

Cold and flu medications

Small thermometer

A larger range of sizes of bandages

Burn gel sachets

Instant ice pack – can be used for sprains and bruising

Cloth bandages to help support a sprain, or similar

Splints for temporary support of a broken bone

Camping knife