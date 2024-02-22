Where to buy Yeti gear in limited edition King Crab Orange – quick links to retailers

By Cat Ellis
published

New Yeti gear has dropped in the hugely popular KCO, and it's bound to sell fast

Man emptying ice into King Crab Orange colored Yeti cooler
(Image credit: Yeti)

It's the moment Yeti fans have been waiting for. Today the company not only launched a new range of coolers, drinkware and bags in a shade of dark teal called Agave, it also dropped a huge collection of gear in limited edition King Crab Orange. The shade is a fan favorite and the most popular items are likely to sell out fast, so we've put together a set of links that will take you directly to KCO gear at different retailers. 

We'll be adding to the list throughout the day, so if you can't see what you're looking for, come back again soon to see what's new.

King Crab Orange is inspired by bright spots in rough waters, and people who work in harsh conditions on the North Pacific coast to protect the Alaskan crab population. It's bound to scuttle off the shelves fast.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Editor

Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.