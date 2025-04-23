These super-supportive Keen hiking shoes are now half-price - get yours while you still can
The Keen Versacore Speed hiking shoes offer plenty of support as you speed through the wilderness, and they're down to $65
Perhaps the most important feature of any hiking shoe is comfort. Your chosen pair can be as grippy, durable, and waterproof as you like, but if they don't feel snug and comfortable on your feet, chances are you won't be wearing them for long.
The best hiking shoes combine a precise fit with enough cushioning to support your feet as you wiz through the wilderness.
If you're in the market for a supportive pair this spring, check out the half-price Versacore Speed women's hiking shoes, now available for just $64.83 at REI.
These slick Keen hiking shoes have comfort at the forefront of their design. They feature high-rebound EVA foam midsoles to absorb impact on the trail, and removable polyurethane insoles so you can adjust the cushioning to your liking. There's also a generous, wide toe box so hikers with wide feet won't feel restricted.
The Versacore Speed hiking shoes feature Keen's aggressive all-terrain rubber outsoles, which dig into uneven terrain to keep you upright and help you hike with confidence.
These sleek Keen hiking shoes are also available in men's sizes for $97.73 on the REI website.
