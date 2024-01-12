Garmin Fenix 7X Solar crashes to lowest price ever at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar for just £490 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of £253.44, and the cheapest we've ever seen this powerhouse of a watch, smashing the deal price of £526.55 on Cyber Monday last year.

The Garmin Fenix 7 has long held a place in our roundup of the best GPS watches, and the Fenix 7X Solar is the biggest, boldest model. It has more internal storage than the standard Fenix 7, more screen space for your data, and longer battery life thanks to its biggest li-ion cell, which is kept topped up with regular exposure to sunlight.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on watches in the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are.

Save £289.99 This is the cheapest the Fenix 7X Solar has ever been, by miles. It's a beast of a watch, with great battery life, a flashlight, and a screen big enough to be practical for maps.

The Fenix 7X Solar doesn't have the bright AMOLED display of the Fenix 7 Pro that launched earlier this year, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Many people prefer a memory-in-pixel screen due to its lower power usage, which means longer battery life on a single charge.

