Get 50% off hand-picked deals in the REI spring sale right now
Hiking apparel and camping gear is going cheap
Right now, REI has knocked 50% off the price of hand-picked items in its Spring Deals sale, including hiking gear for men, women and kids, plus camping essentials like sleeping pads and chairs from big brands including Marmot, Patagonia, and Smartwool. The offers run until March 11 or whenever stock runs out, so you'll have to be quick to grab them.
We've rounded up a selection of our favorite deals below, including several items that have earned a space in our buying guides, but you can also browse all the deals yourself if you're looking for something else.
Quick links
- Men's apparel: 50% off Patagonia, Marmot, and Smartwool
- Women's apparel: hand-picked offers on jackets and accessories
- Camping gear: cheap camping chairs, sleep systems, and lighting
- Packs and bags: Camelbak and Outdoor Research bags half price
Best deals
Vasque Torre AT GTX:
$220 $99.73 at REI
Save $120.27 These lightweight waterproof hiking boots are ideal for springtime adventures, and don't skimp of traction thanks to Vibram rubber outsoles. The women's version is also less than half price right now.
Smartwool Smartloft Jacket:
$210 $99.73 at REI
Save $110.27 This light windproof jacket is also ideal for spring layering, with a nylon shell and merino wool insulation. This is the men's version, but the women's model has received the same price cut.
Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair:
$199.95 $99.73 at REI
Save $100.22 The Big Six has held a spot in our roundup of the best camping chairs for a couple of years now. It's a super portable chair that doesn't compromise comfort for light weight, and comes highly recommended, particularly at this price.
Marmot Precip Eco Jacket:
$100 $49.73 at REI
Save $50.27 When we tested the Marmot Precip Eco, we were impressed by its value for money, and with 50% off in the REI sale, it's even better. Fully taped seams and DWR-treated fabric mean it'll keep you dry even in spring downpours. The women's version is also on sale.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
