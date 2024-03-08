Get 50% off hand-picked deals in the REI spring sale right now

Right now, REI has knocked 50% off the price of hand-picked items in its Spring Deals sale, including hiking gear for men, women and kids, plus camping essentials like sleeping pads and chairs from big brands including Marmot, Patagonia, and Smartwool. The offers run until March 11 or whenever stock runs out, so you'll have to be quick to grab them.

We've rounded up a selection of our favorite deals below, including several items that have earned a space in our buying guides, but you can also browse all the deals yourself if you're looking for something else.

Best deals

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair: $199.95 $99.73 at REI

Save $100.22 The Big Six has held a spot in our roundup of the best camping chairs for a couple of years now. It's a super portable chair that doesn't compromise comfort for light weight, and comes highly recommended, particularly at this price.