Refresh your hiking wardrobe with 50% off Patagonia, Columbia and The North Face right now at REI
Get ready for hiking season
Hiking season is here, and if your gear needs a refresh, the REI clearance sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up something new. The store is offering huge discounts on discontinued clothing, shoes, bags and accessories, from big brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, and Arc'teryx.
These deals won't last long and the most popular sizes are likely to sell out fast, so you'll need to act quickly if you see something you like. We've put together a collection of our favorite deals below, or you can use the quick links here to browse the sale yourself. Happy hiking!
Quick links
- All clearance deals: shop the whole REI sale
- Patagonia deals: save up to 70% off clothing
- Columbia deals: half price hiking essentials
- The North Face deals: jackets and fleeces
- Arc'teryx deals: climbing and hiking gear
Top deals
Patagonia Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F134523%2Fpatagonia-classic-retro-x-fleece-jacket-womens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"">
$229 $113.83 at REI
Save $115.17 This deep-pile fleece has a fun retro print, and is windproof yet breathable so you can use it as an outer layer during dry spring weather, or under a shell for warmth in the rain.
The North Face Women's Vectiv Fastpack Insulated Futurelight Hiking Boots: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F211817%2Fthe-north-face-vectiv-fastpack-insulated-futurelight-hiking-boots-womens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"">
$195 $96.83 at REI
Save $98.17 When we reviewed <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/north-face-vectiv-exploris-2" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank">the low-cut version of these boots, we were very impressed by their out-of-the-box comfort, excellent waterproofing, and sturdy toe protection. They're less than half price at REI right now.
Salomon Women's X Ultra 4 Mid Winter TS CSWP Hiking Boots: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F196078%2Fsalomon-x-ultra-4-mid-winter-ts-cswp-hiking-boots-womens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"">
$175 $86.83 at REI
Save $88.17 Whether there's still snow on the ground, or just lots of mud and meltwater, these Thinsulate-lined boots are an excellent choice that will keep your feet dry and comfortable, with plenty of grip for slippery conditions.
Columbia Men's Challenger Remastered Pullover Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F223243%2Fcolumbia-challenger-remastered-pullover-jacket-mens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"">
$160 $97.83 at REI
Save $80.17 A great option for spring hikes, this lightweight waterproof will keep wind and rain at bay, and is easy to don and doff thanks to its side-entry zip (no struggling to get it over your head).
Patagonia Men's Microdini Half-Zip Pullover: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F208956%2Fpatagonia-microdini-half-zip-pullover-mens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"">
$129 $63.83 at REI
Save $65.17 This snug fleece packs down super small, so you can easily stuff it in your backpack for those mid-hike moments when the temperature drops, or you want some extra warmth while you stop for lunch. It's less than half price in the blue colorway right now.
