Canadian firefighters driven out by "persistent" bears

Canadian firefighters battling a blaze in British Columbia have been forced to abandon camp, not because of the ferocity of the flames, but due to some very tenacious bears.

In a Facebook post, the BC Wildfire Service reported that they had been foreced to remove approximately 160 fire personnel from the fire camp where they were based.

"This was required to ensure the safety of personnel following persistent bear activity within and around the camp."

The post did not elaborate on the nature of the activity, but it's not uncommon for firefighters to have to work side by side with bears in the Canadian province.

"Conservation officers are assessing and advising on plans to safely return personnel to an appropriate location to continue working toward objectives on the Downton Lake wildfire."

The firefighters have been battling the wildfire, which has been burning in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District some 170 miles north of Vancouver, since mid-July. It is believed the fire was ignited by lightning strikes in the area. At the time of posting, the BCWS were expecting rain in the area and reported that fire activity remains low.

In early August, the CBC reported that this summer has already been the worst wildfire season on record. Hikers and campers are reminded to understand wildfire safety, report any unattended campfires to the authorities immediately and avoid burning campfires during a fire ban.