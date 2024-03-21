One of Saucony's best everyday running shoes is under $60 at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Saucony Ride 16 for under $60 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The exact price will depend on your chosen size and colorway, but deals start at just $52.50, which is a huge saving of $87.50 off the list price, and the best deal I've ever seen.

The Ride 16 is a super versatile all-rounder that strikes a great balance between weight and durability, and is easy to forget you're wearing. My colleagues on Advnture's sister site Live Science gave it four and a half stars out of five, and I'm a big fan too. In fact, I'm currently using this shoe's successor, the similarly designed Saucony Ride 17, for marathon training runs over 20 miles.

Saucony Ride 16: $140 $52.50 at Amazon

Save $87.50 This is a huge saving on one of the most versatile road running shoes around. It'll serve you well for everyday training and races for pretty much any distance, and is surprisingly light and durable. The exact price will depend on your chosen size and color.

In my experience some Saucony shoes tend to run a bit small (particularly those in the Endorphin series) but the Ride and Guide are true to size.

