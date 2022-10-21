Apple Fitness+ is coming for all iPhone owners next week

Apple Fitness+ will soon be available to everyone who owns an iPhone, even those without an Apple Watch.

Until now, Apple's subscription-based workout service has been exclusively for people who own one of its wearables, but from October 24 it'll be open to all iPhone users, with a free three-month trial when you buy an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

Apple Fitness+ (opens in new tab) launched back in December 2020, and gives subscribers access to a wide catalog of instructor-led workouts including HIIT training, yoga, core exercises, strength training, Pilates, treadmill (running or walking), cycling, rowing, dance, and mindful cooldown.

There are also collections of workouts designed to help you achieve a specific goal, (such as helping skiers and snowboarders prepare for snow season) plus Artist Spotlights, which are themed around music from a particular artist.

Yoga for runners

On October 24, Apple is launching a new series called Yoga for Every Runner featuring elite ultra runner Scott Jurek. Check out our guide what is ultra running for a quick guide to the sport.

“Whether people are new to running or seasoned veterans, I hope these 10-minute workouts in this programme on Fitness+ will help users feel more confident and comfortable incorporating yoga into their training and recovery," said Jurek.

The October 24 update will also add a new Artist Spotlight featuring Taylor Swift to celebrate the launch of her album Midnights, plus new episodes of the Time to Walk (opens in new tab) and Time to Run (opens in new tab) series.

After the free three-month trial period, Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99/£9.99 per month or $79.99/£79.99 annually. You can share a single subscription with up to five family members.