Garmin lovers could be forced to pay more for favorite features as the smartwatch brand considers new paywalls

You could be asked to pay even more for Garmin's best features

Want to pay even more for Garmin's latest and greatest app features? We didn't think so, but you might soon be left without a choice as the smartwatch specialist confirmed it's considering additional paywalls, following the introduction of its AI Connect+ paid subscription service.

In a recent earnings call, CEO Cliff Pemble let slip that the company may reserve certain existing features "for premium offerings".

Pemble didn't specify which features were being targeted, but his latest comment is the clearest indication yet that Garmin intends to continue down the paywall path.

Garmin's Connect+ service launched in March to a mixed reception. For a monthly fee of $6.99 (£6.99) or an annual subscription of $69 (£69.99), subscribers can access Garmin's Active Intelligence AI, which sends personalised health insights and suggestions to their Garmin watch based on that day's fitness data.

While some welcomed the latest innovation, others were quick to point out the issues with an additional charge.

"We need to take a firm stand to stop this totally detrimental trend of subscriptions everywhere," said one user in a post with more than 11,000 upvotes on the Garmin Reddit page.

"We are already paying hundreds for watches that only last a few years because batteries are not replaceable."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latest and greatest Garmin watches already leave a substantial hole in users' pockets. The new Fenix 8 model, for example, costs up to $1,099.99 (£949.99) on the Garmin website.

The Garmin Connect app (Image credit: Garmin)

Despite the backlash, Pemble was mostly positive when asked about the Connect+ launch.

"I think we've been saying for a while that we are evaluating opportunities to have a premium offering on Garmin Connect," he said.

"The developments of AI and particularly around AI-based insights for our users was one of those things that we felt was important to recognize the value for the investment that it takes to do."

Alongside AI coaching, the Connect+ service entitles users to additional exercise videos and social perks on the Garmin Connect app.

The latest indication of extra fees comes as Garmin looks to bounce back from the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs policy, which Pemble expects will hit the brand to the tune of $100 million.

Garmin watches are primarily assembled in Taiwan, which currently faces a 10% tariff on imported goods, meaning that Garmin has to pay more in manufacturing costs.