From bouldering for beginners to rescue techniques, uplevel your climbing skills with the Arc'teryx Climb Academy

Arc'teryx brings novice and elite climbers together to learn from each other in Lake District National Park

Outdoor brand Arc'teryx is offering aspiring and experienced rock climbers the chance to hone their skills this spring with Climb Academy.

Arc'teryx Climb Academy returns to the Lake District May 25 - 27 bringing together world-class athletes, top-certified guides and brand partners to deliver three days of supportive clinics and workshops.

Starting today, you'll be able to choose from a diverse range of full and half-day clinics in trad, sport and bouldering like Bouldering for Beginners, Rescue Techniques, Multi-pitch Rock Climbing and Fine Tuning your Lead Climbing.

"The real adventure of climbing is accessing the beautiful and wild spaces that we have here in the UK. It’s the fresh air, open sky, weather and views. It’s the stronger relationships built through those outdoor experiences, adventures and climbing on real rock where the joy lies," says mountain guide Adrian Nelhams.

"The Arc’teryx Climbing Academy in the Lake District is an opportunity to try climbing outdoors for the first time or develop your existing climbing skills and gain confidence, so that over time you can build your independence in order to ‘go it alone’!”

Climb Lake District takes place in the beautiful Langdale Valley (Image credit: Arc'Teryx)

If you don't already own gear like climbing shoes and a harness, you'll be able to test out the latest gear from brands like Arc'teryx, MSR and Scarpa with free gear rentals.

Climb Lake District takes place in the beautiful Langdale Valley, with Base Camp located at the Sticklebarn pub, where you can grab a beer after day of climbing, watch inspiring climbing films and listen to live music.

Clinics are priced beginning at £40 and tickets go on sale today. Workshops fill up quickly on a first-come-first-served basis. Book your clinic today at https://lakedistrict.arcteryxacademy.com/