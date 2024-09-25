Backpack in style with this lightweight, storage heavy travel pack

Whether in the city or the wilderness, land or skies, Matador wants you to travel in style with their latest travel pack. Maximizing storage despite its minimalist design, the SEG45 travel pack boasts 45 liters of capacity, while still managing to meet most airline overhead requirements.

Claiming to be the perfect all-rounder for organized travelers, the SEG45 features five external storage compartments so users can categorize their belongings. In addition, larger compartments provide space for adventure oriented travelers to separate their clean and dirty clothes and footwear.

Balancing comfort and style, Matador’s latest travel pack can either be worn as a backpack or carried by one's side. When worn as the former, shoulder and back pads support the mid and upper back.

The SEG45 can be worn as a a backpack or duffle bag (Image credit: Matador)

Matador says that the SEG45 was designed with adventure in mind. While suitable for the city, this travel pack aims to last, using a combination of durable, sustainable materials, which Matador backs to keep your belongings safe and secure when off the beaten track.

Available in the Classic Black and Arctic White colorways, you can snag the SEG45 for $305.59 / £229.95 / €273.82 on the WildBounds website.