Canadian officials insist hiker risk is low at popular hiking spot despite "large number" of unexploded bombs

Now a nature reserve, Mer Bleue bog was used as a practice ariel bombing range from 1942 to 1945

A spokesperson from Canada's Department of National Defence has insisted that hikers at a popular nature reserve are safe despite the existence of unexploded munitions in the area – as long as they stick to designated trails.

According to the CBC, newly declassified documents this week confirm the existence of unexploded bombs from the Second World War in the Mer Bleue bog nature reserve in Ottawa. However, Andrée-Anne Poulin says in a statement that the risk to hikers remains low.

"The historic bomb impact areas are deep within the bog away from any of the public use areas."

The 13.5 square mile bog, which is a popular spot for hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, was used as a practice bomb range from 1942 to 1945. In that time, aerial munitions weighing up to 1,000 lbs were dropped on the bog. While the majority exploded on impact, Canada’s Department of National Defence has now confirmed that several did not and remain active, buried within thick bog.

Mer Bleue bog is over 7,000 years old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their recent confirmation, the Ottawa Citizen reports that a recently declassified report from 1973 reveals that officials at the DND have been aware of the unexploded bombs for decades.

“A large number of high explosive bombs were dropped on this range which failed to function. The number and location of these unexploded ordnance could not be determined," writes the DND.

In 1960, a bomb disposal team was tasked with removing the explosives. However, their plans fell through when confronted with Mer Bleu's deep, thick consistency. Hence, the area can’t be cleared as ‘free from explosives’.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the existence of explosives, the DND stressed that safety risks were low as the bombs were buried deep within the bog itself. Still, they advise that visitors to Mer Bleue should stay on the trails and boardwalks at all times, to minimize the risk of agitating an active bomb.

The Mer Bleue bog is approximately 7,700 years old, and home to all manner of native Canadian birds, plants and other wildlife. It’s an excellent choice for hiking and trail running because of its wooden boardwalk, which takes visitors through the bog without getting them muddy.