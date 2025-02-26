Can't wait for Hoka's adventure sandal to be released? Teva's new technical Grandview Max has arrived, and it's ready to tackle the trails

Yes, we know, it's still February and yet we can't stop going on about hiking sandals, but what can we say? Our toes are itching to be free of our winter hiking boots. Hot on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Hoka's first technical sandal is imminent, Teva's latest trail sandal is ready when you are.

The Teva Grandview Max embraces the brand's legacy with an open-toed approach to hiking footwear, but looks decidedly more rugged than predecessors like the Terra Fi 5 Universal. Intended for multi-day hikes, we reckon you could probably wear this in the very Grand Canyon where the legendary brand was born.

For longer adventures, Teva has employed the comfort and stability of its patent-pending W Strapping System which provides support and wicks sweat to cut down on rubbing, and added an Achilles pad for extra support.

Even though this is a true open-toe sandal, there's a mudguard that lends lateral protection when the trail gets rocky beneath your feet and a reliable full-coverage Vibram Megagrip outsole that looks as durable as it is grippy.

Long hikes mean you need to fight foot fatigue, and this chunky sandal gives the new Hoka Infini Hike TC a run for its money with a giant stack of Lite-Comf foam in the midsole.

Hoka might be the fastest-growing name in trail running, but when it comes to hiking sandals, we've no doubt Teva is the gold standard. The brand has been the leader in hiking sandals for over 40 years, and last year branched out into faster adventures with the Aventrail, its first-ever trail running sandal.

The Grandview Max hiking sandal is available now in both men's and women's sizing in multiple colorways for $130 at Teva.