Head for the hills or take a dip in the ocean with 25% off these "very versatile" hiking sandals from Keen
The Keen Astoria West sandals are ready for adventure, with an easy slip-on design and sturdy Aquagrip rubber outsoles
The best sport sandals combine a lightweight and comfortable fit with enough grip and protection for the trails and use under the waves. This versatile Keen pair ticks all the boxes, taking you from town to trail and doubling as water shoes when you fancy a dip.
Right now, you can save 25% and get your hands on the Keen Astoria West women's sandals for just $93.73 at REI.
These wilderness-ready sandals feature large, cushioned EVA foam midsoles and contoured arches for midfoot support so you can hike pain-free. The wide rubber toe-box was also designed with comfort in mind and offers ample protection if you encounter rocks underwater or on the trails.
The comfortable, bouncy construction impressed outdoors expert Sian Lewis. In her review for Advnture, Sian said: "Keen call this design a ‘wedge’ sandal, but don’t let that put you off – there’s no wobbly high platform here, just that higher sole that feels bouncy even if you tackle long distances."
She went on to describe the Astoria West as "a good and very versatile summer sandal."
The deal applies to women's sizing in the alluring Merlot/Scarlet Ibis colorway. If that's not your style, there are plenty of other colorways available for this pair's list price of $130.
Women's Keen Astoria West sandals: $125 $93.73 at REI
Save $31 These versatile sport sandals can be used on the trails, in town or under the sea. They feature plenty of underfoot support and grippy Aquagrip outsoles to stop you from slipping.
In addition to comfort, these Keen sandals aim to keep you upright in all conditions with a stable Aquagrip rubber outsole, which Sian found to be sufficiently sticky on dry and wet surfaces alike.
