How big? These chunky Merrell hiking shoes maximize comfort with a massive stack, and they're 30% off right now

Preference is everything when it comes to picking the right hiking shoes to help you navigate the wilderness.

Some trekkers prefer a pair with minimal underfoot support and a close, barefoot feel on the trails. Others prioritize comfort, opting for lots of cushioning and a hefty underfoot stack, so they can bounce around the backcountry as if they were walking on pillows.

If you fall into the latter camp, these chunky Merrell hiking shoes may be the ones for you.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Merrell Hydro Next Gen hiking shoes in men's and women's sizes for only $76.73 at REI - a whopping 30% off their list price in the spring sales.

These unique hiking shoes feature sizable FloatMax foam midsoles, designed to provide a cushioned, pain-free hiking experience as you pass over rough terrain and unpredictable wilderness trails. They also utilize Bloom performance foam, a sustainable material sourced from algae biomass.

Alongside comfort, the Hydro Next Gen hiking shoes were crafted with breathability in mind. The thermoplastic polyurethane uppers feature mesh materials to optimize airflow and stop your feet from overheating when you hit the trails.

