No, it's not another slider – Hoka’s new Infini Hike TC "adventure sandal" is trail-ready with legendary cushioning and a rugged outsole

When you think of a Hoka sandal, you think of Jim Walmsley rocking a recovery slide, right? Think again, says the brand that put the bounce back in midsoles. Hoka has unveiled details of its newest sandal, and it looks trail-ready to us.

The Hoka Infini Hike TC is the brand's first true open-toe sandal, and it looks like it's built for hikers who love the brand's trademark chunky sole but want a little more freedom and versatility. Or that guy who wears shorts 12 months a year.

Anyway, whereas the brand dipped its toe into the sandal world with the Hopara 2 but ultimately decided a mesh upper and full toe box was required, this time they've gone on all in on that breezy summer feel.

The Infini Hike TC sports quick-drying straps that fasten over your toes, the top of your foot, and behind your heel with hook-and-loop closures for easy on and off, just like any sandal really. But this all-terrain sandal is meant for those of you who want to get out on the trails, so there are some differences. A deep heel cup cradles your foot so it doesn't slide around when you hit rough ground, and underfoot is a reliable full coverage Vibram outsole with 3.5mm lugs (that's up there with most trail running shoes) to help you grip on slick rocks.

Hoka's legendary cushioning is alive and kicking in the Infini Hike TC rocker to help you avoid foot fatigue (Image credit: Hoka)

If you're wearing them over long distances, Hoka's legendary cushioning is alive and kicking in the Infini Hike TC rocker to help you fight foot fatigue. The brand hasn't disclosed the stack height on these sandals yet, but from the photos it looks like your heels will be well-padded and a fairly pronounced rocker sole should keep you rolling along the trails on long days.

There's no rule that says you need to wear these sandals without socks of course, but if you choose to they are treated with bacteria-repelling anti-odor technology that harnesses the powers of peppermint oil. So, you can kick these off by the front door when you get home without your housemates plotting your death.

Perhaps best of all, the brand says these shoes are designed to be re-soled (by an official Vibram cobbler) so you should expect to get plenty of life out them. We don't know how much they weigh, but we're hoping they're up there in terms of performance with other hiking sandals like the Keen Newport H2s that are technical if not a little heavy. The Infini Hike TC is coming soon to Hoka in men's and women's sizing in multiple colorways priced at $140 / £115.

Not sure about "technical" sandals? As long as you're in the right climate, and by that we mean Colorado in the summer months or Gran Canaria at any time of year, they can have a lot of benefits. Check out why we changed our minds about hiking in sandals.