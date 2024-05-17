Man killed by falling tree at Colorado ski resort

An employee has been killed by a falling tree while carrying out maintenance at a Colorado ski resort.

According to a news release by Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the 52-year-old man was assisting with trail maintenance at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort near Nederland when the incident occurred on Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's office reports that it received a 911 call shortly after 10 a.m. that the man was undergoing CPR after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

"Medical care was immediately performed by ski patrol, and a Flight for Life Colorado helicopter was en route, but unfortunately, he died on-scene while aid was being rendered," states the release, which does not identify the man, but confirms that the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Though your risk of being hit by a falling tree – also known as a hazard tree – is very low, such incidents do occur and can be deadly. On March 6, we reported on a Washington state hiker who was struck and killed by a tree while hiking with a group in Olympic National Park.

Though the pine beetle infestation, which has been responsible for a surge in hazard trees in Colorado, is finally in decline, the University of Colorado Boulder reports there is a rise in trees dying in the state due to increasingly hot and dry weather. You are more likely to be struck by a tree if you remain in one spot, and can keep yourself safer by staying aware and avoiding areas known for hazard trees.

Read our article on hazard trees to learn more about the risks and what steps you can take to keep yourself safe.