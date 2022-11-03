Coros launches tough new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro watches for tackling the trails

Coros has launched two new GPS watches – the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro – specifically designed for running, hiking, and adventuring in the great outdoors.

Both watches have a tough new design, with a titanium alloy bezel, topped with a sapphire crystal lens. The Apex 2 is the more compact of the pair, with a case measuring 43 x 42.8 x 14.6mm, and a 1.2in display. It comes in black, gray, and coral colorways. The Apex 2 Pro. meanwhile, measures 46.1x 46.5 x 15.8mm, and has a 1.3in diameter display, and is available in green, black, and gray.

The two watches have redesigned GPS antennas for improved connectivity, reducing loss of signal and GPS drift. They support all five major satellite navigation systems, and the Apex 2 Pro features dual-frequency GPS, like that of the Apple Watch Ultra, for accuracy even in tricky areas with dense tree cover or cliffs.

The Coros Apex 2 is the more compact of the two new watches (Image credit: Coros)

They are also equipped with advanced navigation tools for trail running, backpacking, and hiking, including elevation profile, checkpoints, navigation back to the start, and alerts if you deviate from your planned route.

The Coros app will soon offer its own route planner, which will allow you to draw your preferred path on screen and automatically plot a suitable route based on available roads and trails. You can transfer it to your watch or share it with friends, and the tool will be compatible with major apps like Strava and Komoot.

The Coros Apex 2 Pro has dual-band GPS for improved accuracy in tricky locations (Image credit: Coros)

On the fitness tracking sides, there's an upgraded heart rate monitor with SpO2 monitoring, which should be particularly useful for training at altitude. Whichever watch you opt for, you'll also have access to stats including a race time predictor, training load, running performance metric, and base fitness trend so you can monitor your progress over time and see the effects of your workouts.

The Coros Apex 2 is priced at $399, and the Apex 2 Pro at $499. Both are available now, direct from Coros (opens in new tab).

We're currently putting the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro through their paces, and will bring you full reviews of both very soon. We'll be particularly interested to see how they stack up against the Garmin Instinct 2, which is also built to take its share of knocks on outdoor expeditions.