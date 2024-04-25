Coros launches Vertix 2S watch, with its most accurate outdoor climbing mode ever

Coros has launched a new rugged sports watch, with extra long battery life for multi-day adventures in tough conditions. The Coros Vertix 2S is a successor to the Vertix 2, which was released in 2021 and has long held a place in our roundup of the best GPS watches.

The Vertix 2S, which is a rival to devices like last year's Garmin Instinct 2X, boasts a new optical heart rate monitor, with five LEDs and four photodetectors to more accurately detect changes.

There's also a new algorithm for improved GPS accuracy, particularly when climbing. That's particularly important, since many sports watches (even those with dual-band GPS) struggle to get an accurate lock near cliff faces, where radio signals can easily be blocked or bounce off the rock, creating GPS drift.

According to Coros, you can expect battery life of up to 118 hours in GPS mode, or 48 days in daily use, letting you go off-grid for weeks.

The Coros Vertix 2S is available in three editions: Earth (with a blue case and band), Moon (gray) and Space (black). Whichever one you choose, the package includes both a quick-release silicone band and lightweight nylon strap, so you can pick the one you prefer without having to spend extra. This is a real boon for anyone who prefers the breathability of a fabric band over more traditional rubber.

The watch is out now, priced at $699 / £599, and is due to begin shipping this week.

I'm currently testing the Coros Vertix 2S Moon Edition, and will bring you a full review very soon.