"Best flavor ever" – Courtney's Dauwaltermelon sports drink is back at last, just in time for summer training

The sports drink flavor endorsed by the queen of ultra running will now be permanently available

If you're training for a marathon or an ultra this summer, you might be pleased to hear that Courtney Dauwalter's summery flavor of sports drink is back on the market.

Last summer, Durango-based Tailwind Nutrition made a splash when they announced a limited edition "Dauwaltermelon and lime" flavor of their endurance fuel, named for the runner in the same year she became the first person in history to win the triple of Western States 100, Hardrock 100 and UTMB in a single year.

The powder mixes with water to provide you with calories, sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium on a long run, and Dauwalter has said she discovered it in 2017 after competing in Steamboat Springs' Run Rabbit Run 100-mile race.

"I have been training and racing with Tailwind for six years. Six years! The Limited Edition flavors always got my brain spinning on what flavor I would add to the lineup and I was so pumped when Tailwind asked me to help develop one,” says Dauwalter.

In the end, she settled on the refreshing blend of watermelon and lime after imaging what would be the most thirst-quenching during the long, hot races she's become known for dominating, like the Transgrancanaria. The flavor was an instant hit among runners, selling out soon after (though savvy UK runners will have noted they can still buy it as part of the brand's Starter Set on Amazon).

Yesterday, however, the company announced they're bringing the flavor back, and it will now be part of their permanent lineup of flavors.

"I can finally use up my secret stash! Wife will be so happy to get her garage spot back," writes one Instagram user, while another simply responded: "Best flavor ever."

Dauwaltermelon with lime-flavored endurance fuel is now on sale at Tailwind's website and costs $39.99 for 50 servings.