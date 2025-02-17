Take a sip from Yeti mugs, bottles, and more in two new eye-catching colorways, inspired by the Montana wilderness and nature's nightlights
The bright and colorful Firefly and Big Sky Blue colorways are available on Yeti drinkware, coolers and more
You can now take a gulp from your favorite Yeti drinkware in two new vibrant spring colorways.
From Tuesday (February 18), you can sip from the latest Yeti Rambler tumblers, bottles, travel mugs, and more in the vivid Firefly and Big Sky Blue colorways.
Firefly is inspired by nature's nightlights, like the Aurora Borealis, which lights up parts of the Northern Hemisphere with a powerful florescent glow.
The Big Sky Blue colorway takes its cue from Montana's 'great wide open', the expansive wilderness home to hundreds of miles of rugged mountains and dazzling blue lakes.
Alongside drinkware, you can snag Yeti's signature collection of coolers, buckets, backpacks, and more in the two new colorways from the Yeti website.
Yeti began in 2006 when brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders set out to make a cooler suitable and sturdy enough for outdoor enthusiasts like them.
They soon expanded to drinkware and shot to popularity, earning a stellar reputation in the camping world.
If you're after a bargain, there are great savings to be had on the Yeti Rescues website, which refurbishes and resells old Yeti products with big reductions in price.
