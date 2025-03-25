This innovative soft bottle uses activated carbon to source clean drinking water in the wild, and might have us ditching our Lifestraw

The carbon filter acts like a sponge to trap bacteria and parasites and there's no back flushing required

The carbon filter acts like a sponge to trap bacteria and parasites and there's no backflushing required (Image credit: Katadyn)

Water filters have always been essential kit for hiking and backpacking, but traditional designs can be heavy, bulky and require regular backflushing to keep the filter free of debris. A new soft bottle uses activated carbon to help you source safe drinking water in the backcountry, with almost no maintenance required.

The Katadyn BeFree AC 1.0 L Water Filter Bottle looks to have taken its cues from the Lifestraw Peak Series collapsible squeeze bottle, which integrates the filter directly into a soft bottle. The design means you can stop at a stream or waterfall during your hike, fill up the bottle and drink straight away.

Designed by a Swiss-based company that specializes in self-sufficient nutrition and drinking water supply, the carbon filter acts like a sponge to grab onto bacteria, parasites and silt (but not viruses) so you can get on with hiking or trail running without having to carry lots of water.

A second removable activated carbon filter reportedly takes care of bad taste, which is great when water sources aren't the freshest, but if you want that pure mountain stream taste you can just leave it in.

The carbon filter acts like a sponge to grab onto bacteria, parasites and silt (Image credit: Katadyn)

Soft water bottles can be a little trickier to squeeze into the side pockets of your backpack compared to hard bottles, but Katadyn says the integrated rugged handle makes it easy to hang the BeFree AC from your pack with a carabiner. When you're not using it, you can roll it up and stash it in any pocket.

When you get home from your adventure, instead of having to backflush the filter, simply shake or swish the filter in water to remove grime – and it's this that makes the BeFree AC potentially more promising than the Lifesaver Peak Series, though it's also more expensive.

The Katadyn BeFree AC 1.0 L Water Filter Bottle is available in Slate Blue, Moss Green and Misty Red for $49.95 at REI. It's also available in a smaller version 0.5L for $44.95.

Remember that water filters such as these do not effectively remove viruses and for that you'll want something more comprehensive water purifier, such as the Lifesaver Wayfarer.

