The "incredibly useful" LifeStraw Peak Series water bottle and filter combo saved my thru-hike – and it's 20% off at Amazon

This lightweight and easy-to-use water bottle and filter combo takes all the hassle out of sourcing safe water in the wild

When I was thru-hiking the West Highland Way several years ago, this piece of kit proved invaluable. Instead of having to carry several hard water bottles and my filter along with all my other camping kit and food for a week, I just bought this. Each time I needed water, I could simply fill it up and start drinking, with no need to stop and pump.

When I was thru-hiking the West Highland Way several years ago, this piece of kit proved invaluable. Instead of having to carry several hard water bottles and my filter along with all my other camping kit and food for a week, I just bought this. Each time I needed water, I could simply fill it up and start drinking, with no need to stop and pump.

When I want to move really fast and light in the mountains, I bring just the filter and drink directly from a stream without the need for a bottle at all. Meanwhile, when I'm traveling by plane, I can bring the bottle without the filter and it rolls up and packs away in my carry-on when it's empty.

This deal applies to the 1L size in Dark Mountain Gray and Mountain Blue

Whether you're day hiking, thru-hiking or trail running, if you don't want to keep stopping for 20 minutes to purify water or you're just looking for a space-saving solution in your backpack, this water bottle and filter combo provides the answer you've been looking for.

This filter protects you against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), parasites (including Giardia) and microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness, but not viruses. Make sure you follow the instructions for regular maintenance of the filter to prolong the life of this high-quality hydration system.

