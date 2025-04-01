The "incredibly useful" LifeStraw Peak Series water bottle and filter combo saved my thru-hike – and it's 20% off at Amazon

By published

This lightweight and easy-to-use water bottle and filter combo takes all the hassle out of sourcing safe water in the wild

Lifestraw peak series water bottle deals image
This lightweight and easy-to-use water bottle and filter combo takes all the hassle out of sourcing safe water in the wild (Image credit: Future)

Amazon's spring sale might be over for this year, but there are still some great deals to be found on outdoor gear that you'll use as the weather starts to improve. Right now, you can snag the innovative Lifestraw Peak Series Collapsible Water Bottle and Filter System for just $35.16 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 20% off the list price for this water bottle and filter combo, which campers say is "incredibly useful."

When I was thru-hiking the West Highland Way several years ago, this piece of kit proved invaluable. Instead of having to carry several hard water bottles and my filter along with all my other camping kit and food for a week, I just bought this. Each time I needed water, I could simply fill it up and start drinking, with no need to stop and pump.

When I want to move really fast and light in the mountains, I bring just the filter and drink directly from a stream without the need for a bottle at all. Meanwhile, when I'm traveling by plane, I can bring the bottle without the filter and it rolls up and packs away in my carry-on when it's empty.

This deal applies to the 1L size in Dark Mountain Gray and Mountain Blue but it's for a limited time only, so I recommend you act fast if you want to secure this at a good price for this summer's adventures.

If you're outside of the US, just scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Lifestraw Peak Series Collapsible Water Bottle and Filter where you are.

Lifestraw Peak Series Collapsible Water Bottle and Filter:$43.95 $35.16 at AmazonSave $9

Lifestraw Peak Series Collapsible Water Bottle and Filter: $43.95 $35.16 at Amazon
Save $9 Whether you’re day hiking, thru-hiking or trail running, if you don't want to keep stopping for 20 minutes to purify water or you’re just looking for a space-saving solution in your backpack, this water bottle and filter combo provides the answer you’ve been looking for.

View Deal

This filter protects you against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), parasites (including Giardia) and microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness, but not viruses. Make sure you follow the instructions for regular maintenance of the filter to prolong the life of this high-quality hydration system.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Lifestraw Peak Series Collapsible Water Bottle and Filter where you are.

CATEGORIES
Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

More about outdoor
Runner wearing Tozo OpenEgo in the woods

Tozo OpenEgo: wireless open-ear headphones for rocking runners
Amazfit Bip 6 in orange

A smartwatch with an AMOLED display for under $80? Meet the Amazfit Bip 6
John Kelly sets wainwrights record

"Barkley is a satire" – John Kelly speaks out on absurd race that bested every last runner, new film chronicles Jasmin Paris's 2024 victory
See more latest
Most Popular
John Kelly sets wainwrights record
"Barkley is a satire" – John Kelly speaks out on absurd race that bested every last runner, new film chronicles Jasmin Paris's 2024 victory
Amazfit Bip 6 in orange
A smartwatch with an AMOLED display for under $80? Meet the Amazfit Bip 6
Bees in flight
“They're as trainable as dogs” – honeybees in Joshua Tree National Park to become vital arm of search and rescue missions
U.S. Military badge
'Manufactured crisis' - Armoured vehicles and 500 troops deployed to one of America’s most popular national parks to curb border crossings
Lake Benbrooke
"When you're in the water, anything can happen" - Texas authorities urge caution after two kayaking deaths in popular lake
Mountain Equipment Xenith sleeping bag in red
Mountain Equipment injects Extreme Light sleeping bags with secret weapon fabric – now they're lighter than ever and "ready for adventure"
Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Savings through the roof! You can snag this super-smart Garmin Epix (Gen 2) sports watch at less than half price
Silva expedition 4 deals image
This iconic Silva compass is the only thing I've bought in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and you can save 32% on it too, but hurry – the deal ends today
Tom Evans salutes the crowd at the UTMB finish line in Chamonix 2022
"Just such an amazing journey and adventure" – victory dance for Tom Evans as ultra runner pulls off another UTMB win
Yosemite
Cook, camp, and learn: registration opens for Yosemite's annual Farm to Crag culinary camping event