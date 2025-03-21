Sip while you hike as CamelBak launches two new trail-ready stainless steel water bottles

The new Thrive Flip Straw and Thrive Chug bottles are designed to survive heavy use in the wilderness and keep you hydrated on the trails

Camelbak hikers
Hikers with their CamelBak bottle (Image credit: CamelBak)

Few things are more important to the human body than proper hydration, especially when you're exercising.

The age-old rule of thumb for trekkers is that we should carry 35 fl oz (1l) of water for every 2 hours of hiking. This can obviously vary depending on the conditions and temperature you're hiking in, but the point stands - getting enough water is non-negotiable.

Now outdoor brand CamelBak has launched two new water bottle designed aimed at helping you do just that..

The 100% leak-proof Thrive Flip Straw and Thrive Chug bottles are made from dependable stainless steel and designed to excel over long distances and years of heavy use in the wilderness.

The Flip Straw model features CamelBak's 'EasyFlow' valve, which can be easily flipped and closed for simple, on-the-go drinking.

The Chug bottle is designed for equally easy hydration with its new spout cap, which simply flips into position, where it stays until it's flipped back and closed.

Both bottles are available in a wide range of colors in 42fl oz (1.2l), 25fl oz (1l), and 26fl oz (750ml) sizes. You can also get your hands on a translucent Tritan Renew version of the Flip Straw bottle, which contains certified recycled plastic.

CamelBak bottle

The Tritan Renew Flip Straw bottle (Image credit: CamelBak)

Both bottles are available on the CamelBak website.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

