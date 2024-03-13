This Danner boot collaboration reinvents a '60s classic for the modern hiker
Trendy men‘s fashion brand Huckberry team with Danner to reimagine the iconic Danner Canoe Moc as the Mountain Moc 917
Men’s fashion brand Huckberry has teamed up with bootmaker Danner on a new version of the Danner’s iconic Canoe Moc from the 1960s, which itself was an update of a shoe last first developed in 1936. Yes Danner’s been around a while – since 1932, in fact.
And what they hope to have achieved with this reinvention is a hiking shoe fit for the trai-pounder.
The new Huckberry x Danner Mountain Moc 917 honors the nostalgic design of the Canoe Moc (a kind of trail-ready moccasin), but with a complete overhaul in the the way the shoe’s been engineered to make it “cutting-edge, comfortable and recraftable”.
Built with waterproof suede, full grain leather, hand-stitched details, a Gore-Tex waterproof liner, and a Vibram SPE midsole, the Mountain Moc 917 should be ready for both urban and off-road adventures.
You’re also getting a Vibram 917 outsole exclusively made for Danner boots with the label’s XS Trek rubber for traction, and a pair of lace options for a custom look. Like other Danner boots, they are backed by a 365-day warranty and eligible for Danner’s recrafting services so they could almost literally last you a lifetime,
For the moment it’s only available in the Bone Brown colorway you can see here.
Danner previously updated the Canoe Moc on its own in 2015, but that was a considerably less radical redesign.
The Huckberry x Danner Mountain Moc 917 is available now for $220 exclusively from Huckberry.
