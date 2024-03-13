This Danner boot collaboration reinvents a '60s classic for the modern hiker

Men’s fashion brand Huckberry has teamed up with bootmaker Danner on a new version of the Danner’s iconic Canoe Moc from the 1960s, which itself was an update of a shoe last first developed in 1936. Yes Danner’s been around a while – since 1932, in fact.

And what they hope to have achieved with this reinvention is a hiking shoe fit for the trai-pounder.

The new Huckberry x Danner Mountain Moc 917 honors the nostalgic design of the Canoe Moc (a kind of trail-ready moccasin), but with a complete overhaul in the the way the shoe’s been engineered to make it “cutting-edge, comfortable and recraftable”.

Ready to tackle the toughtest trails (Image credit: Danner x Huckleberry)

Built with waterproof suede, full grain leather, hand-stitched details, a Gore-Tex waterproof liner, and a Vibram SPE midsole, the Mountain Moc 917 should be ready for both urban and off-road adventures.

You’re also getting a Vibram 917 outsole exclusively made for Danner boots with the label’s XS Trek rubber for traction, and a pair of lace options for a custom look. Like other Danner boots, they are backed by a 365-day warranty and eligible for Danner’s recrafting services so they could almost literally last you a lifetime,

For the moment it’s only available in the Bone Brown colorway you can see here.

There are still hints of the moccasin inspiration in the new shoe’s silhouette (Image credit: Danner x Huckleberry)

Danner previously updated the Canoe Moc on its own in 2015, but that was a considerably less radical redesign.

The Huckberry x Danner Mountain Moc 917 is available now for $220 exclusively from Huckberry.

Includes two lace options to customize your look (Image credit: Danner)