'Comfortable and reliable, with versatile all-round performance' - snag the world's 'best-selling' hiking boots for under $100

Hit the trails in comfort with these Merrell hiking shoes

Merrell's Moab hiking boots are a stalwart on rocky mountain trails and rough terrain all around the world.

They were first released in 2007, with the aim of combining the protection and stability of heavy-duty models with a comfortable, easy fit that wasn't common at the time. In the years since, Merrell has sold more than 25 million pairs, which the company claims makes the Moab the best-selling model of all time.

The latest version, the Moab 3, is just as dependable as its forefathers and features many of the same sturdy materials. It's also 24% off right now at REI, and available for just $97.73 in women's sizes.

This pair is made from a breathable pigskin suede leather/mesh upper, which allows your feet to breathe while you stomp through the trails on hot summer days.

Comfort is also prioritized thanks to cushioned Super Rebound Compound midsoles, which hiking expert Matthew Jones described as "exceptionally comfortable" in his review for Advnture.

"The midsole delivers a good balance of stability and cushioning, with a bit more arch support than most mid boots," he added, before praising this pair's aggressive Vibram outsoles.

"All in all, it’s a solid and well-built package," summarised Matthew.

Save $32 There's a reason Merrell has sold more than 25 million pairs of Moab hiking boots. They're super-comfortable and offer plenty of grip and protection when navigating the trails. Your feet are also unlikely to overheat thanks to this pair's breathable pigskin/mesh upper.

