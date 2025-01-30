Earthquake rattles Yellowstone National Park's oldest, hottest area

A historic area in Yellowstone National Park has been shaken by an earthquake.

The 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Mammoth, Wyoming, close to the ancient Norris Geyser Basin at about 6pm MST on Tuesday (January 28), prompting residents to report shaking.

Earthquakes of this size aren't unusual for Yellowstone, due to its proximity to the Intermountain Seismic Belt, a region of high seismic activity.

"The earthquake is typical of the Yellowstone region and not a sign of any significant unrest, and it was reported felt by a few people in the Yellowstone region," said the U.S. Geological Survey via a Facebook post.

Scientists rate earthquake impacts using a magnitude scale. Quakes with a magnitude under four are classified as minor, posing little risk to human life.

Yellowstone National Park experiences about 2,000 earthquakes each year. Most are rated 2 and under, and therefore can't be felt by people.

The Norris Geyser Basin is home to several geothermal features, which spew hot water and steam (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 150,000 years old, Norris Geyser Basin is Yellowstone's hottest and oldest geothermal area. It's home to the tallest geyser in the world, Steamboat, which sprays hot water over 300ft / 90m into the air.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The hottest temperature ever recorded at Yellowstone, 459°F / 237°C, was measured in a drill hole 1,087ft / 331m below the surface at Norris. The area has multiple several geothermal features as it sits on the intersection between two rock faults.

Norris Geyser Basin is very popular with hikers and tourists alike, who come to marvel at the ancient geyser.