First look: Keen’s WK450 Dirt trail shoe is designed to help you pick up the pace on your hike

By
published

A twist on last year's walking shoe, these trail-ready versions are promising to propel you along your way

KEEN WK450 Dirt trail shoes
The curved shape is designed to give you a 'fluid and efficient' stride (Image credit: Keen)

In 2023 footwear brand Keen launched its first tarmac walking shoe with what it calls ‘KEEN.CURVE’ technology (that was the WK400). The curved shape is designed to give you a fluid and efficient stride, ultimately getting you to your destination quicker and easier and preventing pain.

The product team has now recognised the need for an off-road version and has adapted the design to create a stable, comfortable and durable hiking shoe that promises to keep you on the trail for longer.

KEEN WK450 Dirt trail shoe

A contoured fit gives stability while helping you achieve maximum momentum  (Image credit: Keen)

The WK450 Dirt has a rubber outsole that grips the ground, with a reverse lug pattern on the forefoot and heel for better traction on the up and down.

The abrasion-resistant textile upper provides durability in an ultralight package that reckons it will stand up to the elements on the trail.

High-rebound cushioning enhances comfort and the contoured fit is good for walkers who prefer that light, athletic feel.

There’s a wet-weather version with a waterproof, breathable membrane inside and PFAS-free water repellency outside to keep feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.

The Keen WK450 Dirt is retailing at $170 (£145) and $190 (£155) for the waterproof edition.

Keen WK450 Dirt trail shoe cutout

(Image credit: Keen)
Charlie Lyon