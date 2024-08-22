First look: Keen’s WK450 Dirt trail shoe is designed to help you pick up the pace on your hike
A twist on last year's walking shoe, these trail-ready versions are promising to propel you along your way
In 2023 footwear brand Keen launched its first tarmac walking shoe with what it calls ‘KEEN.CURVE’ technology (that was the WK400). The curved shape is designed to give you a fluid and efficient stride, ultimately getting you to your destination quicker and easier and preventing pain.
The product team has now recognised the need for an off-road version and has adapted the design to create a stable, comfortable and durable hiking shoe that promises to keep you on the trail for longer.
The WK450 Dirt has a rubber outsole that grips the ground, with a reverse lug pattern on the forefoot and heel for better traction on the up and down.
The abrasion-resistant textile upper provides durability in an ultralight package that reckons it will stand up to the elements on the trail.
High-rebound cushioning enhances comfort and the contoured fit is good for walkers who prefer that light, athletic feel.
There’s a wet-weather version with a waterproof, breathable membrane inside and PFAS-free water repellency outside to keep feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.
The Keen WK450 Dirt is retailing at $170 (£145) and $190 (£155) for the waterproof edition.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
- The best hiking shoes 2024: trail-friendly shoes for all seasons
- Hiking shoes vs trail running shoes: which is best for you?