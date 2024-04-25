Casio unveils new limited edition G-Shock watch inspired by rainbow-colored diffuse nebulae

Casio has unveiled a new special edition G-Shock watch, with a rainbow ion-plated (IP) finish and star-speckled band that take inspiration from colorful nebulae.

The limited edition G-Shock MTG-B3000DN-1A is much more colorful than last year's galaxy-themed GM-2100MWG-1A Milky Way Galaxy Edition, which was released to celebrate G-Shock's 30th anniversary.

The new watch is said to be inspired by the look of a diffuse nebula, which is cloud of interstellar dust and gas (mostly hydrogen and helium) without defined boundaries, which appears to glow due to ultraviolet radiation from nearby stars.

As Casio fan site G-Central explains, the watch's stainless steel bezel has a purple/blue IP coating, while the dial components are finished in metallic rainbow hues and capped with a sapphire crystal glass lens. The resin band is speckled with white, representing distant stars.

(Image credit: Casio)

The MTG-B3000DN-1A is assembled by hand in Yamagata, Japan, and features Casio's signature Carbon Core Guard structure to protect the internal components from drops and knocks. It's water-resistant to depths of 200 meters, and the crown can be locked in place to keep out water and prevent accidental movement when you're wearing long sleeves.

It's not a GPS watch, but does have Bluetooth connectivity so you can adjust time zones and other settings via the Casio Watches app on your phone.

It will be available soon from Casio's UK website for £1,149, but the company has yet to announce pricing and availability in the US.

