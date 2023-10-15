Casio launches limited edition galaxy-themed G-Shock watch covered with swirling stars

Casio has unveiled a new limited edition galaxy-themed G-Shock watch, with a laser-engraved bezel and purple ion plating intended to give each watch a unique look reminiscent of the Milky Way.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original G-Shock watch, and the company has been celebrating with a slew of special editions, but this latest design is part of a longer running series of space-themed designs that also includes the golden GM-2100MG-1A (which takes inspiration from the lunar surface) and the GM-110EARTH-1A (which is designed to resemble the Earth seen from space and comes complete with an astronaut helmet case).

The GM-2100MWG-1A Milky Way Galaxy Edition (based on the classic GM-2100) is a collaboration with China's Aerospace Science and Technology International Exchange Center. It will be sold exclusively in China at first, but Casio fan site G-Central anticipates an international release later.

(Image credit: Casio)

The galaxy-inspired watch has a stainless steel case, decorated with swirling white specks representing stars, which also extend onto the dial and back of the case. The dial has a purple gradient physical vapor deposition (PVD) finish.

"The dark navy blue matte translucent strap realizes the infinite space of the universe," says Casio. "In addition, the back cover uses an all-black IP treatment and the Milky Way scene is engraved with laser."

The watch is water resistant to 200m, with a shockproof build, toughened mineral glass lens, and adjustable LED backlight. It isn't a GPS watch, but offers the usual array of features you'd expect from a G-Shock device, including world time for 31 time zones, automatic calendar, countdown timer, stopwatch, and up to five daily alarms.

Preorders for the new watch are due to start on October 25 via Casio's official Chinese site.