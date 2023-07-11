Garmin Fenix 7 down to lowest ever price in the UK for Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £479.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of £120 off the RRP, and the cheapest this powerhouse of a sports watch has been since its launched in January last year. If the standard 47mm diameter version is too big for your wrist, you can also grab the smaller Fenix 7S for only £419.99 (a saving of £180).

I test a lot of GPS watches, but after reviewing the Fenix 7 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar (and giving it four and a half stars out of five) I decided it was the one for me, and bought my own. It's a fantastic all-rounder with excellent GPS, a rich set of training tools, and very good battery life. It's also in line to get the new hill and stamina training features that launched with the Fenix 7 Pro with a future software update.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 near you. If it's not the watch for you, I've hand-picked all the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals in the US and UK, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Fenix 7: £599.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £120 The classic Garmin Fenix 7 is back to lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Day. It's already a great GPS sports watch, and it'll soon be getting the new endurance and hill training features that debuted with the Fenix 7 Pro last month too.

Garmin Fenix 7S: £599.99 £419.99 at Amazon

Save £180 It's always a treat to see any Fenix 7 below £500, and this is a record low price for the smallest version. This is the model I bought for myself after testing it (I went for the whitestone colorway), and I'd highly recommend it for running, the gym, and just everyday wear.

The Fenix 7 has a memory-in-pixel display, which is perfectly fine for most conditions but not as bright and crisp as AMOLED. If that's what you want, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is essentially the same watch with a screen upgrade.

Otherwise, the Fenix 7 comes highly recommended, and should serve you well for many years to come if you decide to pick one up on Prime Day.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 near you: