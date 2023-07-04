Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar back to lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Garmin Fenix X Sapphire Solar for $899 at Amazon. That's a saving of $100 off the regular price, and the cheapest this king-sized GPS watch has ever been.

The regular Fenix 7 has long held a place in our roundup of the best Garmin watches, and I've used one myself for many years. This is the top-end version, with an extra large screen topped with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a titanium bezel rather than stainless steel, and extra storage for maps, music and apps. Best of all, there's also an LED flashlight, like that of the Enduro 2 and Fenix 7 Pro.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are. We'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals, so if you've got a specific watch in mind then you might want to wait a little longer and check out our advice once the event starts on July 11.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Garmin's top-end Fenix 7 watch is back to its lowest ever price right now. This is the biggest model, with premium materials like sapphire crystal and titanium, plus a built-in flashlight.

The flashlight is one of those features you don't appreciate until you've tried it, as I discovered when I ran through a dark, mile-long tunnel with the Enduro 2.

That's on top of all Garmin's latest fitness tracking and training tools. The Fenix 7X is set to get the new hill and distance training tools that launched with the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro very soon.

If you're not in the US, her are the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are right now: