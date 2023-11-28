Amazingly, the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is even cheaper today than on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday might be over, but prices are still dropping, and right now you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for just $649.99 at Amazon. This enormously powerful watch hit a record low price in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, but amazingly this new price is even lower.

This is the top-end version of the Garmin Fenix 7, with a 51mm case containing an extra large battery and solar charging for incredible battery life, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, and a lightweight titanium bezel and case back.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar where you are. Looking for something else? Take a look at my complete guide to the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals still running from Tuesday onwards.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $694.99 at Amazon

Save $204 This isn't just bigger than the standard Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, it also has more storage, longer battery life, and a built-in LED flashlight (amazingly handy). Amazingly, it's $5 cheaper now that Cyber Monday is over. This deal could end any time, so grab yours while you can.

The Fenix 7 has long held a place in our roundup of the best Garmin watches thanks to its advanced fitness tracking tools that are surprisingly accessible. Even if you've not tried a GPS watch before, you should find it easy to get to grips with its array of health tracking stats. I've worn the smaller Fenix 7S for many years, and it remains one of the best running watches I've ever used.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Sapphire where you are: