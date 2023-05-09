Garmin Instinct Crossover hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Today, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Crossover for just $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 20% off the regular asking price, and the cheapest this extra tough hybrid watch has ever been.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a seriously tough watch with both a digital display for your health and workout stats, and physical hands that give it the look of a more traditional field watch.

When I tested it in January this year, I was impressed by how well this interface works, with the hands cleverly integrating with the digital screen to make viewing data and menus easier. Its GPS is excellent too, and battery life is superb, lasting weeks between charges.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Instinct Crossover deals near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of options for hikers and runners on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Crossover: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 The Instinct Crossover is Garmin's take on the classic field watch, combining the best of both analog and digital timepieces. Its super long battery life makes it great for multi-day adventures.

The Instinct Crossover supports a huge range of sports straight out of the box, including different forms of running, hiking, swimming, cycling, and watersports – and thanks to a recent software update, you can add assault courses to the list. It doesn't just track time and distance either; you'll get detailed stats that are specific to each activity.

The only area where the Instinct Crossover doesn't excel is maps. Although you can load courses onto the watch using the Garmin Connect app, the analog hands mean you'll have a hole in the middle of your map when viewing it on-screen. In all other respects though, this is a great watch for outdoor explorers, and will give you many years of use even in seriously tough conditions.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct Crossover where you are.

Today's best Garmin Instinct Crossover Standard Edition deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $575.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals