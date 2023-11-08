Garmin is giving away an Epix Pro sports watch – here's how to join the treasure hunt
Join the hunt on Instagram
Garmin is giving away a new Epix Pro watch to the winner of a treasure hunt, which is happening right now on Instagram.
The Epix Pro, which launched in May this year, is a souped-up version of the original Epix (Gen 2), with an upgraded heart rate sensor, built-in flashlight, and advanced health and fitness tracking features. It was one of the first Garmin watches to offer Hill Score and Endurance Score metrics so you can track your progress tackling inclines and long distances, and Garmin's new Sleep Coach tool will be arriving very soon in a software update (it's currently in beta testing).
To enter, head over to Garmin's Instagram page and watch the six videos with the #WomenOfAdventure hashtag. Give each one a like and make a note of the letter from each one. Rearrange these letters to form a password, then DM it to Garmin.
The contest is open to entrants from the US and Canada only, and you can check out the full terms and conditions on Garmin's website. The winner will be picked at random from the correct DMs, and will be announced on Monday November 13.
Best of luck!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
