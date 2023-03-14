Garmin launches three new handheld GPS units for hikers and adventurers

Garmin has launched three new handheld GPS units for springtime adventures. The Garmin GPSMAP 67 and 67i, and the Garmin eTrex SE are all made for navigating during hikes and other expeditions, and make the most of the company's latest mapping and satellite communications technology.

The GPSMAP 67 and 67i are premium handheld sat-nav units, with the same multi-band technology you'll find in Garmin's best GPS watches. They come preloaded with TopoActive Maps, which are packed with on- and off-road details to help you find your way while hiking and orienteering, including historic sites, waterways and natural features, as well as cafes, stores, accommodation and parking lots.

There's also access to satellite imagery right in your hand, and the two are compatible with the new Garmin Outdoor Maps+ subscription service.

The GPSMAP 67i also include Garmin inReach satellite communication technology too, letting you send and receive text messages, send emergency SOS alerts, and share your location even in areas without cellular connectivity.

Both devices are available now direct from Garmin (opens in new tab). The GPSMAP 67 has a suggested retail price of $499.99 and the GPSMAP 67i has a suggested retail price of $599.99.

Entry-level adventures

If you're looking for an entry-level handheld GPS unit, the new eTrex SE is a rugged device that's designed to be tough but simple to use.

Maps are displayed on a 2.2in high-contrast display to ensure that maps, waypoints and paths are clearly legible even in direct sunlight, and the unit has a water resistance rating of IPX7 that ensures it keeps working even in strong storms.

(Image credit: Garmin)

It takes two AA batteries, which can be replaced on the move, and last up to 168 hours in standard mode and up to 1,800 hours in expedition mode.

The eTrex SE is available right now from Garmin (opens in new tab) for $149.99.