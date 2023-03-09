Garmin's premium Outdoor Maps+ service is available for your watch now

Garmin has launched its new Outdoor Maps+ (opens in new tab) subscription service for a bundle of its best GPS watches. The advanced maps are available now for Fenix 7, Epix (Gen 2), Enduro 2, Marq (Gen 2), Quatix 7, and Tactix 7 devices, plus Montana 700, 700i and 750i handhand GPS units.

Outdoor Maps+ costs $49.99/£49.99 per year, and should be a real boon for hikers and trail runners exploring off the beaten track. Although you should never rely entirely on a GPS device (knowing how to navigate with a map and compass is an essential skill), Outdoor Maps+ gives you satellite photography on your wrist, making it easier to spot landmarks and topographical features that will help you find your way.

As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) reports, Outdoor Maps+ also improves Garmin's existing Topo maps with elevation contours. Data is compiled from various sources, including national parks, national wildlife refuges, and start parks and the Bureau of Land Management for explorers in the US. Hunters in the US will also be able to see hunting unit boundaries for each state.

All new map data can be downloaded via Wi-Fi, and although your subscription can only be used on one device at a time, it can be switched between devices whenever you like.

Lead the way

From my experience with Garmin watches, I expect Outdoor Maps+ will work well on devices with large screens like the Enduro 2 and Fenix 7X, and will be better still on bright OLED displays like those of the Epix (Gen 2) and Marq (Gen 2) series.

Garmin has yet to announce which other devices might be getting Outdoor Maps+ in the future, but it seems like a good addition to the newly launched Forerunner 965, which has the company's biggest OLED display to date.