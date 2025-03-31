This iconic Silva compass is the only thing I've bought in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and you can save 32% on it too, but hurry – the deal ends today

The standard against which all other base plate compasses are measured, the Silva Type 4 is a highly regarded, expedition-proven navigational tool

The iconic Silva Expedition 4 Compass is a navigation tool which is widely regarded as the best in the business.

My old compass stopped working a while ago, and I knew it was important for me to get a new one, espcially as I've been exploring some Munros that are a little further afield lately. I already knew I wanted the Silva Expedition 4 because it's so highly-regarded – when Advnture writer Matt Jones reviewed it, he gave it nearly perfect marks.

"The original and still one of the best, the iconic Type 4 is an expedition-worthy base plate compass that allows for precise navigation with many different maps."

So when I saw it was discounted by over a third, naturally, I jumped. The magnifying lens and declination scale inside the capsule offer detailed map reading and navigation, and I trust it to keep me safe on my wilderness adventures, all for less than a tank of petrol.

Another reason I was keen to get my hands on this model is because the Expedition 4 compass is suitable for night navigation thanks to its luminous markings, which will help during my night runs. It offers six hours of illumination after activation in light, making it a reliable choice for night time adventures.

