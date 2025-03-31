This iconic Silva compass is the only thing I've bought in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and you can save 32% on it too, but hurry – the deal ends today

By published

The standard against which all other base plate compasses are measured, the Silva Type 4 is a highly regarded, expedition-proven navigational tool

Silva expedition 4 deals image
The standard against which all other base plate compasses are measured, the Silva Type 4 is a highly regarded, expedition-proven navigational tool (Image credit: Future)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is nearly over, and I've managed to get away with spending less than £30 and still picking up an awesome piece of kit. Right now, you can grab the iconic Silva Expedition 4 Compass for just £25.99 at Amazon. That's a significant 32% drop in price for this navigation tool, which is widely regarded as the best in the business, but hurry, because the Big Spring Sale ends tonight.

My old compass stopped working a while ago, and I knew it was important for me to get a new one, espcially as I've been exploring some Munros that are a little further afield lately. I already knew I wanted the Silva Expedition 4 because it's so highly-regarded – when Advnture writer Matt Jones reviewed it, he gave it nearly perfect marks.

"The original and still one of the best, the iconic Type 4 is an expedition-worthy base plate compass that allows for precise navigation with many different maps."

So when I saw it was discounted by over a third, naturally, I jumped. The magnifying lens and declination scale inside the capsule offer detailed map reading and navigation, and I trust it to keep me safe on my wilderness adventures, all for less than a tank of petrol.

This deal applies to Silva Compasses on Amazon's UK site. Not in the UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Silva Expedition 4 Compass where you are.

Silva Expedition 4 Compass:£3799 £25.99 at Amazon

Silva Expedition 4 Compass: £3799 £25.99 at Amazon
Save $£12 The Expedition 4 compass is built to last in the toughest weather conditions. Its robust materials and sapphire jewel bearing ensure durability and accuracy.

View Deal

Another reason I was keen to get my hands on this model is because the Expedition 4 compass is suitable for night navigation thanks to its luminous markings, which will help during my night runs. It offers six hours of illumination after activation in light, making it a reliable choice for night time adventures.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Silva Expedition 4 Compass where you are.

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

A trail runner on a ridge in Snowdonia, Eryri with lake in background

Put the spring in your step: as the weather gets warmer, check out these 12 memorable trail running challenges in the UK and Europe

