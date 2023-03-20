Garmin's next watch may be made specifically for paramedics

Garmin's next watch may be a special edition of the Instinct 2 designed specifically for emergency medical personnel. A small preview appeared on the company's UK website (opens in new tab) today, making reference to an 'EMS Instinct 2 Series' device.

Last week, I reported on a recent FCC filing, which suggested an extra large Instinct watch might be on the way soon. At the time, I speculated that this might simply be the same device with a bigger display, making it better for maps, but now it appears that Garmin might have something quite different in mind.

So what would an Instinct 2 watch for medical personnel have to offer? Well, first of all I think we should ignore the text shown below, which seems to be a mish-mash of copy related to other devices (mostly the Garmin Instinct 2 Tactical). We should ignore the image as well, which is just the Instinct 2 Solar in the Tidal Blue colorway.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Three years ago, an EMS worker posted on Reddit (opens in new tab) asking for opinions on the Garmin Instinct and Instinct Tactical for use in the field. User Cjiviens (opens in new tab) had recently joined the profession, and was looking for a tougher alternative to an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra was only a twinkle in Tim Cook's eye at the time, so the Garmin Instinct series seemed like a good fit.

Battery life was a key concern, as was the ability to keep the screen active and lit for long enough to take a patient's vitals while using the stopwatch function.

All watches in the Instinct series last weeks between charges, but it's possible than an EMT edition may have an even larger battery to keep the watch running as long a possible. Personally I don't foresee solar charging being a feature, since EMS personnel will be inside a vehicle for much of the day.

A flashlight, however, might be an extremely useful addition. The flashlights built into the Garmin Fenix 7X and Enduro 2 are great, and could really come in handy when examining a patient in poor light. Quicker access to the stopwatch would also be a benefit, and the watch may even have a dedicated extra button for it.

I've contacted Garmin about the image, and at the time of writing it's still live. However, when clicked, it only leads to the regular Instinct 2 listing page. We'll have to wait a while longer to see whether emergency medical staff are really getting their own Instinct watch to sit alongside those for army personnel and truck drivers.