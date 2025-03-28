Harness the power of the sun and save more than $160 on the solar-charging Garmin Instinct 2X in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
This rugged GPS watch features multiple sports modes and health trackers so you can stay on top of your well-being in the wilderness
Tired of recharging your GPS watch? With this rugged Garmin, you won't have to. When exposed to ample sunlight, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar will remain indefinitely charged, so you don't have to worry about running out of juice in the wilderness.
What's more, the Instinct 2X Solar is now available for $289 in Amazon's Spring Sale, a whopping 36% off
Alongside its smart solar charging, this high-tech Garmin watch is a rugged and durable model with plenty of features for exploring the backcountry and hitting the trails. Its clear MIP display is encased in a tough polymer case, tested to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance.
You can also stay on top of your fitness with various health trackers and built-in sports apps that measure your performance while you run, hike, bike, and more.
In his review for Advnture, fitness tech expert Michael Sawh was particularly impressed by this watch's wide range of accurate health trackers.
"When it’s time to get tracking, everything from hiking, climbing, bouldering, kayaking, and skiing is covered here," said Michael.
