Harness the power of the sun and save more than $160 on the solar-charging Garmin Instinct 2X in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

By published

This rugged GPS watch features multiple sports modes and health trackers so you can stay on top of your well-being in the wilderness

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
Hit the trails with confidence wearing this tough Garmin GPS watch (Image credit: Garmin)
You can find a round up of some of the other top Garmin deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 here. We'll be updating it regularly between now and March 31 so that you don't miss out on the best offers.

Tired of recharging your GPS watch? With this rugged Garmin, you won't have to. When exposed to ample sunlight, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar will remain indefinitely charged, so you don't have to worry about running out of juice in the wilderness.

What's more, the Instinct 2X Solar is now available for $289 in Amazon's Spring Sale in Amazon's spring sale. a whopping 36% off

Alongside its smart solar charging, this high-tech Garmin watch is a rugged and durable model with plenty of features for exploring the backcountry and hitting the trails. Its clear MIP display is encased in a tough polymer case, tested to military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance.

You can also stay on top of your fitness with various health trackers and built-in sports apps that measure your performance while you run, hike, bike, and more.

In his review for Advnture, fitness tech expert Michael Sawh was particularly impressed by this watch's wide range of accurate health trackers.

"When it’s time to get tracking, everything from hiking, climbing, bouldering, kayaking, and skiing is covered here," said Michael.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $499.99$289at AmazonSave $161

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $499.99 $289 at Amazon
Save $161 With enough sun, this Garmin watch can last indefinitely due to its high-tech solar charging capabilities. The Instinct 2X Solar is built for rough use in the backcountry and features a tough, military-tested polymer case.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

Salomon Bonatti jacket

"Lighter, more comfortable and more packable than most other waterproof jackets" - we love this Salomon softshell, and it's now $45 off

Alex Honnold

"It’s a beautiful route that I’m surprised doesn’t get climbed more" – Alex Honnold casually chalks off another big wall onsight solo
