The latest Garmin sports watch could be just days away from release after eagle-eyed users spotted a tell-tale sign

The latest Garmin sports watch could be on its way

Garmin lovers could soon be in for a treat after on-the-ball users spotted documents indicating a new product is on the way.

Over the weekend, the5krunner noticed a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing for an incoming Garmin product.

These filings indicate that a product has passed safety testing and is ready to go on sale to the general public. They're considered to be a trustworthy sign that a new product is on its way.

Rife with anticipation, some users have speculated that this new model could be the long-awaited Forerunner 975 - the new and improved version of Garmin's flagship multi-sport watch.

Frustratingly, there's little detail that suggests this would be the case; the only thing we know for certain about this new product is its generic filling number: IPH-04968.

What could it be?

There's no way of knowing for certain what Garmin's latest release will be until it drops.

The Forerunner 975 is a possibility, but experts say not a strong one. The5krunner speculates that either a Forerunner watch or Edge cycling computer will launch in the next ten days. Most users will be more excited by a new Forerunner, but the Edge is more likely based on documentation that suggests the device is rectangular.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Release dates are also an issue, as the Forerunner 975 was previously expected to come out in May.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has deemed the chances of a new Forerunner to be slim.

"Whichever way you slice it, a new Garmin Forerunner 975 in the coming days would be a big surprise and seems like a sadly unlikely prospect," said Fitness & Wearables writer Steve Warwick in a recent TechRadar article.

The new release could also be the anticipated D2 Mach 2 aviation watch or the Quantix 8, a specialized marine watch well-suited to sailors.

We reviewed the Garmin Forerunner 955 in 2022 (Image credit: Future)

The Forerunner range is Garmin's premier series of multi-sport watches. Models range in price and quality from the beginner-friendly Forerunner 55 to the latest and greatest Forerunner 965. All feature GPS and a variety of handy health trackers.

We've been thoroughly impressed by multiple Forerunner watches over the years.

In her review for Advnture, former editor Cat Ellis gave the high-tech Forerunner 955 a coveted four-and-a-half star rating, describing it as a "top-tier sports watch in a modest and unassuming case."

For more on Garmin, check out our guide to the best Garmin sports watches.