Check your heart's electrical activity: Garmin lovers in the UK and Switzerland gain access to high-tech heart health app
Garmin's ECG app monitors your heart to look out for dangerous heart rhythm issues like atrial fibrillation
Garmin lovers in the United Kingdom and Switzerland will be able to track their heart's electrical activity as Garmin’s ECG heart monitoring app is rolled out to certain models.
The ECG function has been a common feature of the best Garmin watches in the United States, the EU, and elsewhere for several years. In the coming weeks, it will become available to UK and Swiss Enduro 3, Fenix 8, and Venu 3 users.
These are the only compatible watches as they all feature Garmin's high-tech Elevate Gen5 optical HR sensor.
What is an ECG?
The ECG app uses sensors in your Garmin watch to track and record your heart's electrical activity, including its rate and rhythm. This creates an electrocardiogram (ECG).
ECGs are a vital tool for detecting and monitoring heart problems like atrial fibrillation; an irregular heart rhythm that can increase your chances of a stroke and other heart problems.
How to access the ECG app
Providing you've got the right watch, the ECG app can be set up simply and easily with the assistance of Garmin Connect.
- Open the Garmin Connect app on your smartphone
- Select your device image at the top of the screen
- Select Finish Setup
- Select Set Up ECG App
- Follow any further on-screen instructions
How to record an ECG
Once you've downloaded the ECG app, you can record an ECG by following these quick and easy steps.
- Wear your Garmin watch just above your wristbone
- Open the ECG app on your watch and follow the on-screen instructions
- Rest your wrist on a flat surface and keep it still
- Start a recording by putting your thumb and index finger on the metal ring around the watch face
- Remain still for 30 seconds while the reading is taken
Once you've taken a recording, you'll be able to view it in the Garmin Connect companion app.
The Venu 3, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 watches are three top-of-the-range Garmin sports watches. Alongside ECG capabilities, they each feature multiple sports modes and other health trackers like stress tracking, pulse oxygen tracking, and sleep coaching.
These stats are all visible in the Connect app, which displays your health data in handy graphs and charts.
