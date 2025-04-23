Check your heart's electrical activity: Garmin lovers in the UK and Switzerland gain access to high-tech heart health app

Garmin users can monitor their heart rhythm with the ECG app

Garmin lovers in the United Kingdom and Switzerland will be able to track their heart's electrical activity as Garmin’s ECG heart monitoring app is rolled out to certain models.

The ECG function has been a common feature of the best Garmin watches in the United States, the EU, and elsewhere for several years. In the coming weeks, it will become available to UK and Swiss Enduro 3, Fenix 8, and Venu 3 users.

These are the only compatible watches as they all feature Garmin's high-tech Elevate Gen5 optical HR sensor.

What is an ECG?

The ECG app uses sensors in your Garmin watch to track and record your heart's electrical activity, including its rate and rhythm. This creates an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The Garmin ECG app (Image credit: Garmin)

ECGs are a vital tool for detecting and monitoring heart problems like atrial fibrillation; an irregular heart rhythm that can increase your chances of a stroke and other heart problems.

How to access the ECG app

Providing you've got the right watch, the ECG app can be set up simply and easily with the assistance of Garmin Connect.

An ECG reading from the Garmin Connect app (Image credit: Garmin)

Open the Garmin Connect app on your smartphone

Select your device image at the top of the screen

Select Finish Setup

Select Set Up ECG App

Follow any further on-screen instructions

How to record an ECG

Once you've downloaded the ECG app, you can record an ECG by following these quick and easy steps.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wear your Garmin watch just above your wristbone

Open the ECG app on your watch and follow the on-screen instructions

Rest your wrist on a flat surface and keep it still

Start a recording by putting your thumb and index finger on the metal ring around the watch face

Remain still for 30 seconds while the reading is taken

Results after an ECG has been taken (Image credit: Garmin)

Once you've taken a recording, you'll be able to view it in the Garmin Connect companion app.

The Venu 3, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 watches are three top-of-the-range Garmin sports watches. Alongside ECG capabilities, they each feature multiple sports modes and other health trackers like stress tracking, pulse oxygen tracking, and sleep coaching.

These stats are all visible in the Connect app, which displays your health data in handy graphs and charts.